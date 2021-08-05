Goodyear Tire & Rubber Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2021 10:50 AM ETThe Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+109.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.95B (+84.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.