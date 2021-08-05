Spectrum Brands Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2021 10:51 AM ETSpectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)By: SA News Team
- Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (+16.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (+18.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.