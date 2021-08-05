Essent Group Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2021 10:52 AM ETEssent Group Ltd. (ESNT)By: SA News Team
- Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.26 (+740.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $239.38M (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ESNT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.