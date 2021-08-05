Mednax Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2021 10:53 AM ETMEDNAX, Inc. (MD)By: SA News Team
- Mednax (NYSE:MD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $453.12M (-11.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.