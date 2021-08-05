E.W. Scripps Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2021 10:55 AM ETThe E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)By: SA News Team
- E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+245.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $554.27M (+54.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
