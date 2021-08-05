Twist Bioscience Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2021 10:56 AM ETTwist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $32.43M (+52.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TWST has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.