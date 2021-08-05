Cinemark Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2021 10:58 AM ETCinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.13 (+22.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $260.98M (+2809.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CNK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.