Quest Diagnostics a new best idea long at Hedgeye, sees 50% upside
Aug. 05, 2021 11:02 AM ETQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)DGXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was added as a best idea long at Hedgeye as the end of Covid-19 testing is likely "significantly delayed," possibly six months to a year.
- Hedgeye analyst Tom Tobin sees 2021 revenue of $9.823B versus consensus of $9.697B and 2022 revenue of $8.665B versus consensus of $8.758B.
- Tobin sees the potential for 50% upside from current levels.
- "In the base business, DGX has experienced material recovery since the lockdowns of 2Q20 while also maintaining COVID tasting capacity of more than 5x their current volume," Tobin wrote. "Now that base business volumes have recovered to the company’s pre-COVID 2019 baseline, we believe that Quest is better positioned than it was before the pandemic to execute their growth strategy going forward including acquisitions and buybacks."
- Hedgeye will host a call on DGX tomorrow.
