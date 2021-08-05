Duke Energy swings to Q2 GAAP profit; electric utilities sales jump 24%
Aug. 05, 2021 10:58 AM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK)DUKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Duke Energy (DUK +0.3%) edges higher after Q2 earnings beat expectations while revenues rose 6.3% Y/Y to $5.76B but short of analyst consensus.
- Q2 GAAP earnings swung to a $0.96/share profit compared with a $1.13/share loss in the same quarter a year ago.
- Duke says results were led by growth in Electric Utilities and Infrastructure from rate case contributions, higher volumes and higher wholesale earnings.
- Q2 Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment income rose 24% Y/Y to $935M, primarily due to contributions from rate cases, higher volumes and higher wholesale earnings.
- Gas Utilities and Infrastructure swung to a $17M profit from a $1.576B loss in the year-ago quarter, which included costs related to the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.
- Commercial Renewables revenues fell to $47M from $90M in the prior-year period.
- Duke says it now has 10K MW of renewable energy in its portfolio and is on track to reach 16K MW of renewable energy by 2025.
- The company reaffirms full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.30, in line with $5.19 analyst consensus estimate, and expects earnings will grow 5%-7% through 2025 based off the $5.15 midpoint.
- Duke Energy recently raised its quarterly dividend by ~2% to $0.985/share.