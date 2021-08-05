Atlas Air stock jumps as company capitalizes on rising ocean freight prices

  • Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW +4.5%) shares jumped today after the company's strong second quarter earnings beat and optimistic guidance for its third quarter.
  • Net income of $121.8M was down from $123.8M in the prior year's second quarter but up +68.7% sequentially, driven by an increase in flying and a higher average rate per block hour. Global air freight volumes exceeded pre-pandemic levels, in part because of congestion and rising costs for ocean cargo.
  • The company experienced high commercial cargo charter yields as it enters into and extends long-term agreements with customers.
  • Atlas Air is moving closer to completing a new Joint Collective Bargaining Agreement with its pilots and expects a decision in the third quarter.
  • The company provided third quarter revenue guidance of $1.0B, compared to analyst expectations of $966M. Net income is expected to be slightly more than the current quarter at ~$124M.
  • “Economic and supply chain conditions remain favorable for air cargo and our dedicated freighters," said CEO John W. Dietrich.
  • Previously: Atlas Air Worldwide EPS beats by $0.73, beats on revenue.
