NeoGenomics Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2021 11:01 AM ETNeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $118.13M (+35.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NEO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.