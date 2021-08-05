Qurate A Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2021 11:03 AM ETQurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Qurate A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.39B (-0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, QRTEA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.