Eyes will be on Aurinia's lupus drug Lupkynis during Q2 2021 earnings today
Aug. 05, 2021 11:46 AM ETAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)AUPH, OTSKF, OTSKYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) will report its Q2 2021 earnings after the closing bell today and investors will want to pay attention to sales and any color management provides on its lupus drug Lupkynis (voclosporin).
- Lupkynis just won FDA approval in January as the first oral therapy to treat active lupus nephritis. Q2 will mark the company's first full quarter of sales for the drug.
- In a May corporate presentation, Aurinia argued that Lupkynis is positioned to become a first-line lupus treatment with potential U.S. peak sales of >$1B.
- Clinical trial data for Lupkynis showed that patients on the drug combined with standard of care were three times more likely to have a renal response compared to those on standard of care alone.
- In addition, Lupkynis reduced proteinuria twice as fast as standard of care.
- A phase 3 trial examining the efficacy of Lupkynis over three years is expected to finish this month.
- In June, Aurinia's licensing partner, Otsuka Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:OTSKF), filed an application for voclosporin in Europe.