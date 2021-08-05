Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2021 11:52 AM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.00 (+28.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.14M (-46.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NCLH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.