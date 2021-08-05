Magna International Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2021 11:53 AM ETMagna International Inc. (MGA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.41 (+182.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.28B (+116.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MGA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.