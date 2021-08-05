Grill giant Weber's stock pops some 25% intraday after downsized IPO priced below expected range (update)
Aug. 05, 2021
- Popular barbecue-grill maker Weber Inc. (WEBR) popped nearly 25% intraday Thursday in its first trading session following a seemingly disappointing IPO that had priced below its expected range.
- WEBR rose to as high as $17.25 intraday, up 23.2% from the $14 a share that the company’s initial public offering priced at. Shares later pulled back some, but still closed at $16.50, up 17.9%. for the session.
- The strong trading marked a sharp reversal for Weber’s IPO, which had seemed to go poorly.
- The offering’s $14 price fell below the $15-$17/share range that the company had expected, and Weber (WEBR) also downsized the offering to involve just 17.9M shares rather than the almost 47M the firm originally intended to sell.
Wall Street had previously seemed fired up about barbecue-related stocks.
High-end grill maker Traeger (NYSE:COOK) popped more than 30% intraday last week following an IPO and closed Thursday at $29.40, up 6% on the day and 63.3% from the stock’s $18/share offering price.
Meanwhile, online grill retailer BBQGuys (BBQG) recently set a SPAC merger with Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO), while fire-pit company Solo Stove is also said to be weighing an IPO at more than a $1B valuation.
As for WEBR, Seeking Alpha contributor Bull & Bear Trading recently wrote in a “Very Bullish” thesis for the stock, arguing that the IPO's smaller float creates a “rarity of shares may serve up a happy meal for traders.”