Costco reports 16% surge in July retail sales, comps up 14%
Aug. 05, 2021 Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) By: Khyathi Dalal
- Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) reported July net sales of $15.2B (+16.6% Y/Y); July comparable sales rose 13.8%.
- Comparable sales region-wise for 4 weeks indicate growth of 13.1% and 16.5% in U.S. and Canada respectively, other International comps stood at 14.4%; E-commerce growth stood at 7.4%.
- Excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, comp sales for U.S. and Canada stood at 8.5% and 5.5% respectively.
- For the 48-weeks ended Aug. 1, 2021, the company reported net sales of $176.3B, an increase of 17.8% from $149.7B last year.