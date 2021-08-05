Costco reports 16% surge in July retail sales, comps up 14%

  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) reported July net sales of $15.2B (+16.6% Y/Y); July comparable sales rose 13.8%.
  • Comparable sales region-wise for 4 weeks indicate growth of 13.1% and 16.5% in U.S. and Canada respectively, other International comps stood at 14.4%; E-commerce growth stood at 7.4%.
  • Excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, comp sales for U.S. and Canada stood at 8.5% and 5.5% respectively.
  • For the 48-weeks ended Aug. 1, 2021, the company reported net sales of $176.3B, an increase of 17.8% from $149.7B last year.
