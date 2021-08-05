The Buckle reports 34% growth in July net sales
Aug. 05, 2021 12:27 PM ETThe Buckle, Inc. (BKE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Buckle (BKE +4.4%) reported Y/Y growth of 33.8% in total net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended July 31, 2021 to $93.7M.
- Compared to the same 4-week period in FY19, net sales rose 38.8% from net sales of $67.5M for the 4-week fiscal month ended Aug. 3, 2019.
- Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021 increased 36.6%; comparatively to same FY19 period, net sales rose 44.8% from 13-week fiscal quarter ended Aug. 3, 2019.
- Net sales for the 26-week fiscal period ended July 31, 2021 increased 79.3% Y/Y.
