Casino stocks soar after Penn National Gaming's transformative deal, sector earnings impress
- Casino stocks are racing higher as investors turn their heads to strong earnings in the sector and Penn National Gaming's (PENN +8.6%) transformative deal to acquire Score Media and Gaming (SCR +79.2%). Jefferies and Morgan Stanley are positive on the PENN-SCR deal in early reactions. Penn is expected to see synergy benefits as the Score Media business turns more profitable down the road. EBITDA
- MGM Resorts (MGM +5.7%) is solidly higher its earnings report showed off Las Vegas Strip momentum and Wynn Resorts (WYNN +8.0%) also surprised to the upside. Other casino gainers include Rush Street Interactive (RSI +10.0%), Penn National Gaming (PENN +8.6%), Bally's (BALY +8.0%), Century Casinos (CNTY +6.2%), Red Rock Resorts (RRR +4.6%), Caesars Entertainment (CZR +5.1%) and Churchill Downs (CHDN +4.5%). The M&A in the sector also has investors eying Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL +8.8%), Enthusiast Gaming Holding (EGLX +5.8%), Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG +5.1%) and GAN Limited (GAN +3.5%).
- Despite today's rally, Penn still trades below its 100-day and 200-day moving averages.