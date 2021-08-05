TotalEnergies weighs stake in world's largest offshore wind farm - Bloomberg
Aug. 05, 2021 12:34 PM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE), EQNR, SSEZYEQNR, TTE, SSEZF, SSEZYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
- TotalEnergies (TTE +0.5%) is considering buying a stake in the Dogger Bank wind project in the North Sea currently under development by Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and SSE (OTCPK:SSEZY), Bloomberg reports.
- The company could buy a ~20% stake in the third phase of the North Sea project that is planned to be the world's largest offshore wind farm, according to the report.
- Equinor and SSE have divided the Dogger Bank project into three 1.2 GW sections and are each expected to sell 10% stakes in the third phase after last year selling a combined 20% stake in the first two phases to Eni.
- "TotalEnergies is a reorganized company for a reorganized environment," and posted strong Q2 earnings, The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.