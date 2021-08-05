TotalEnergies weighs stake in world's largest offshore wind farm - Bloomberg

Aug. 05, 2021 12:34 PM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE), EQNR, SSEZYEQNR, TTE, SSEZF, SSEZYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments

Offshore wind farm, North Sea
Mischa Keijser/Cultura via Getty Images

  • TotalEnergies (TTE +0.5%) is considering buying a stake in the Dogger Bank wind project in the North Sea currently under development by Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and SSE (OTCPK:SSEZY), Bloomberg reports.
  • The company could buy a ~20% stake in the third phase of the North Sea project that is planned to be the world's largest offshore wind farm, according to the report.
  • Equinor and SSE have divided the Dogger Bank project into three 1.2 GW sections and are each expected to sell 10% stakes in the third phase after last year selling a combined 20% stake in the first two phases to Eni.
  • "TotalEnergies is a reorganized company for a reorganized environment," and posted strong Q2 earnings, The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.