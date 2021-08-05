Liberated Syndication partners with Fireside, a new storytelling platform
Aug. 05, 2021 12:36 PM ETLiberated Syndication Inc. (LSYN)LSYNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Liberated Syndication (OTCPK:LSYN +2.7%) partners with new storytelling platform Fireside.
- The news was originally unveiled by Fireside co-founders Falon Fatemi and Mark Cuban during their keynote speech at the 2021 Podcast Movement Conference.
- The partnership between Libsyn and Fireside will give creators more flexibility and ownership of their content through an open RSS-based distribution
- Falon Fatemi, CEO and Co-founder described the nature of the partnership as completely sympatico. “Both of our companies believe in the power of individual voices and that the next media empires to emerge will be individual creators with deeply loyal and engaged audiences. Libsyn has been doing this for a lot longer than us and really understands what it takes to support creators and podcasters in this constantly evolving digital universe.”