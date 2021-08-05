SeaWorld Entertainment rallies after notching record EBITA tally

Aug. 05, 2021 12:55 PM ETSeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Killer Whale Kills Trainer Before Show At SeaWorld
Matt Stroshane/Getty Images News

  • SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS +12.1%) soars after blasting past consensus estimates with its Q2 earnings report.
  • Attendance was 5.8M guests during the quarter, which is at 90% of the level seen pre-pandemic in Q2 of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA came in at a record level of $218.8M, a level that is 46% higher than the mark from 2019 and well above the consensus mark of $100M.
  • Total revenue per capita increased 14.2% year-over-year to a record $75.71. Admission per capita increased 16.5% to $41.87, while in-park per capita spending increased 11.6% to $33.84.
  • The company's total liquidity including available capacity under the revolving credit facility was $927.8M at the end of the quarter. The cash position was $615.8M.
  • Shares of SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS) have recouped most of the losses piled up over the last week on Delta COVID-19 concerns.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.