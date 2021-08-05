SeaWorld Entertainment rallies after notching record EBITA tally
Aug. 05, 2021 12:55 PM ETSeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS +12.1%) soars after blasting past consensus estimates with its Q2 earnings report.
- Attendance was 5.8M guests during the quarter, which is at 90% of the level seen pre-pandemic in Q2 of 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA came in at a record level of $218.8M, a level that is 46% higher than the mark from 2019 and well above the consensus mark of $100M.
- Total revenue per capita increased 14.2% year-over-year to a record $75.71. Admission per capita increased 16.5% to $41.87, while in-park per capita spending increased 11.6% to $33.84.
- The company's total liquidity including available capacity under the revolving credit facility was $927.8M at the end of the quarter. The cash position was $615.8M.
- Shares of SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS) have recouped most of the losses piled up over the last week on Delta COVID-19 concerns.