Square stock jumps after CFO discusses Afterpay's 'stellar growth'
Aug. 05, 2021 1:37 PM ETAfterpay Limited (AFTPF), SQAFTPYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Afterpay's (OTCPK:AFTPF +6.4%) "stellar growth" plus the "Buy Now, Pay Later" sector's projected trajectory attracted Square (NYSE:SQ) to acquire the Australian-based company, Square Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja said in a radio interview.
- Square stock climbs 6.5% in midafternoon trading on Thursday.
- Online payments volume is expected to grow to a $10T by 2024, and BNPL is only about 2% of that amount. "But it's growing quickly," she said.
- Ahuja sees a number of drivers fueling that growth. "We’re seeing consumer preferences shift away from traditional credit cards. We’re seeing millennial and Gen Zs shift their spending habits and with a preference for predictable and transparent borrowing," Ahuja said.
- In addition to consumers getting another payment option, merchants will profit as well. The addition should translate to growth for merchants who use Square (SQ) and Afterpay's (OTCPK:AFTPF) BNPL products.
- "This sort of a product with 'Buy Now, Pay Later' and, in particular, with Afterpay’s (OTCPK:AFTPF) product, help that merchant grow, help them convert a sale, or drive larger basket size, or drive more frequent customer purchases, or a new customer acquisition," Ahuja said.
- She sees Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPF) remaining an important part of Square (SQ) after the deal is completed. "From a business perspective, we also see two complementary merchant/consumer businesses. Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPF) can be integrated to create a much stronger joint commerce platform."
- Earlier this week, Cowen upgraded Square to Outperform on the acquisition's potential to boost its already "best in breed" growth.