DigitalBridge reports growth in Q2 revenue, digital AUM
Aug. 05, 2021
- DigitalBridge (NYSE:DBRG) reported an increase in Q2 digital AUM to $36B (as of Aug.5) marking an increase of 11% Q/Q and 65% Y/Y.
- Total revenue multiplied to $237.19M from $67.87M in year ago quarter led by significant growth in fee income.
- Core digital adj. EBITDA increased by 146% to $31M from $13M in the prior year due to significant FEEUM growth and substantial investments in high-quality Digital Operating assets, namely Vantage SDC and DataBank's acquisition of zColo.
- Net income stood at $12M compared to net loss of $2M in year ago quarter.
- Core FFO per share stood at -$0.01 compared to -$0.07 in year ago quarter.
- In the past quarter, the company undertook business transformation from ‘diversified to digital’ and unveiled a new name and logo, DigitalBridge.
- "Our new flagship equity fund, DCP II, now has commitments of over $6.6B, exceeding its $6B target and we have already made seven platform investments out of this new fund, positioning DigitalBridge for its next stage of growth," President & CEO Marc Ganzi commented.
- On Aug.16, the company will redeem all of its $86.3M 7.5% Series G preferred stock, lowering its cost of corporate securities by 350 basis points when compared with the recently issued securitization notes and VFN.
