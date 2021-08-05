Gilead's Kite, Appia Bio in up to $875M development deal on cancer allogenic cell therapies
Aug. 05, 2021 2:29 PM ETGILDBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Gilead Sciences' (GILD -0.6%) Kite division has signed a research and collaboration deal with Appia Bio to develop allogenic cell therapies for cancer indications.
- The companies will develop chimeric antigen receptor ("CAR")-engineered invariant natural killer T (CAR-iNKT) cells using Appia's ACUA technology platform for allogeneic cell therapies.
- While the upfront payment wasn't disclosed, the deal could be worth up to $875M to Appia, not including tiered royalties. Appia was just founded last year.
- Today's agreement comes on the heels of one Kite inked in June with Shoreline Biosciences that will focus initially on CAR- NK targets for cancer. That deal is worth as much as $2.3B to Shoreline.