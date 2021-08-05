Gilead's Kite, Appia Bio in up to $875M development deal on cancer allogenic cell therapies

Aug. 05, 2021 2:29 PM ETGILDBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor6 Comments

Rainbow Delta Kite Isolated on White with Clipping Path
ElementalImaging/E+ via Getty Images

  • Gilead Sciences' (GILD -0.6%) Kite division has signed a research and collaboration deal with Appia Bio to develop allogenic cell therapies for cancer indications.
  • The companies will develop chimeric antigen receptor ("CAR")-engineered invariant natural killer T (CAR-iNKT) cells using Appia's ACUA technology platform for allogeneic cell therapies.
  • While the upfront payment wasn't disclosed, the deal could be worth up to $875M to Appia, not including tiered royalties. Appia was just founded last year.
  • Today's agreement comes on the heels of one Kite inked in June with Shoreline Biosciences that will focus initially on CAR- NK targets for cancer. That deal is worth as much as $2.3B to Shoreline.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.