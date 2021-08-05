Deere buys autonomous tech startup Bear Flag Robotics in $250M deal

Aug. 05, 2021

  • Deere (DE +0.9%) agrees to acquire autonomous agriculture technology startup Bear Flag Robotics for $250M, in a bet that farming will become increasingly automated.
  • Deere says the deal will accelerate the development and delivery of automation and autonomy on the farm and supports its long-term strategy of creating smarter machines with advanced technology.
  • The company says it began working with Bear Flag in 2019 as part of its startup collaborator program, and Bear Flag has since deployed its autonomous solution on a limited number of farms and tractors in the U.S.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor C Jessen says that with the stock trading at its lowest yield in 10 years, "this is not the time to add Deere for dividend growth investors."
