Deere buys autonomous tech startup Bear Flag Robotics in $250M deal
Aug. 05, 2021 2:14 PM ETDeere & Company (DE)DEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Deere (DE +0.9%) agrees to acquire autonomous agriculture technology startup Bear Flag Robotics for $250M, in a bet that farming will become increasingly automated.
- Deere says the deal will accelerate the development and delivery of automation and autonomy on the farm and supports its long-term strategy of creating smarter machines with advanced technology.
- The company says it began working with Bear Flag in 2019 as part of its startup collaborator program, and Bear Flag has since deployed its autonomous solution on a limited number of farms and tractors in the U.S.
