FAA issues new 737 MAX safety directive over fire suppression
Aug. 05, 2021 2:55 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)BABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
- The Federal Aviation Administration issued a new safety directive for all Boeing (BA +1.4%) 737 MAX jets and some other 737 models to address a potential problem with reduced fire suppression capabilities, Reuters reports.
- The FAA says the planes may have a failed electronic flow control of air conditioning packs that vent air into the cargo hold from other areas of the plane.
- The airworthiness directive affects 663 aircraft registered in the U.S. and 2,204 planes worldwide.
- Yesterday, reports said a 737 MAX jet was flying to China to conduct a flight test as part of the company's effort to gain recertification in the country.