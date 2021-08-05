FAA issues new 737 MAX safety directive over fire suppression

Aug. 05, 2021

Boeing 737 MAX
the_guitar_mann/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The Federal Aviation Administration issued a new safety directive for all Boeing (BA +1.4%) 737 MAX jets and some other 737 models to address a potential problem with reduced fire suppression capabilities, Reuters reports.
  • The FAA says the planes may have a failed electronic flow control of air conditioning packs that vent air into the cargo hold from other areas of the plane.
  • The airworthiness directive affects 663 aircraft registered in the U.S. and 2,204 planes worldwide.
  • Yesterday, reports said a 737 MAX jet was flying to China to conduct a flight test as part of the company's effort to gain recertification in the country.
