Chinese ride-hailing giant DiDi’s stock price falls 4% despite Uber rally (update)
Aug. 05, 2021
- Uber’s well-received earnings failed Thursday to help struggling Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Global (NYSE:DIDI), whose shares fell another 4% even though the firm is known as the “Uber of China” and counts UBER as a major investor.
- DIDI sank as much as 4.3% to $9.30 as Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the company and other Chinese firms that recently listed in America continued to weigh the stock down. Shares later partly recovered, but nonetheless ended the session off 4% at $9.33.
- There was no apparent fresh news out of China specific to DIDI, but the stock has been sliding since shortly after what had seemed like a successful U.S. initial public offering.
- DIDI priced on June 30 at a top-of-range $14 a share, then popped 28.6% intraday to hit $18.01 in its first trading session.
- But the stock then began sliding after Beijing raised regulatory concerns about Chinese firms that had recently listed in New York. Some observers believe the crackdown stems from Beijing’s displeasure over hot Chinese tech companies listing overseas instead of in Hong Kong or Shenzhen.
- DIDI has since lost about half of its first-session intraday peak. The stock fell yet again Thursday even as investors bid up Uber (NYSE:UBER), which owns a major share in the Chinese company.
- UBER rose as much as some 7% intraday on the back of generally good quarterly results.
As for DIDI, Seeking Alpha contributor Dilantha De Silva recently issued a bullish thesis for the stock, writing that “as a long-term-oriented investor, I find [the] stock attractively priced today.”