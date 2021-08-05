Sangamo Therapeutics EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue; reaffirms full year guidance

  • Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.33 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $27.9M (+29.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.42M.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2021 were $578.9 million compared to $692.0 million as of December 31, 2020.

  • Guidance for 2021 Reiterated: On a GAAP basis, we expect total operating expenses, including non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, to be in the range of approximately $285 million to $305 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

  • On a non-GAAP basis, we expect total operating expenses, excluding estimated non-cash stock-based compensation expense of approximately $30 million, to be in the range of approximately $255 million to $275 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.