Sangamo Therapeutics EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue; reaffirms full year guidance
Aug. 05, 2021 4:04 PM ETSangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO)SGMOBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.33 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $27.9M (+29.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.42M.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2021 were $578.9 million compared to $692.0 million as of December 31, 2020.
Guidance for 2021 Reiterated: On a GAAP basis, we expect total operating expenses, including non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, to be in the range of approximately $285 million to $305 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
On a non-GAAP basis, we expect total operating expenses, excluding estimated non-cash stock-based compensation expense of approximately $30 million, to be in the range of approximately $255 million to $275 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
- Press Release