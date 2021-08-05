Expedia EPS misses by $0.53, beats on revenue
Aug. 05, 2021 4:04 PM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)EXPEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.13 misses by $0.53; GAAP EPS of -$2.02 misses by $1.09.
- Revenue of $2.11B (+272.8% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
- Stayed room night growth 196%
- Operating loss $132M
- “The second quarter saw continued improvement in many global travel segments with North America in particular showing strength. Expedia Group benefited from strong vacation rental performance and improved conventional lodging, offset by continued softness in international travel, corporate travel, and relatively high consumer interest in smaller markets and lower-end accommodations. While that strength has continued into Q3, recent Covid variant news around the world continues to create uncertainty in the travel industry,” said Vice Chairman and CEO, Peter Kern.
