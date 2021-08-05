Sunrun EPS misses by $0.11, beats on revenue

Aug. 05, 2021 4:05 PM ETSunrun Inc. (RUN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.20 misses by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $401.17M (+121.3% Y/Y) beats by $35.13M.
  • Customer additions were 26,110, including 21,894 subscriber additions.
  • Annual recurring revenue from subscribers was $747M as of June 30, 2021.
  • Outlook: In 2021 Sunrun now expects to accelerate its growth rate to 30%, an increase from the prior guidance of 25% to 30%. Total Value Generated is now expected to be in a range of $700-750 million for the full-year 2021
  • Shares +2.25%.
  • Press Release
