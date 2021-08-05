Appian EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue
Aug. 05, 2021 4:06 PM ETAppian Corporation (APPN)APPNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.24 misses by $0.01; GAAP EPS of -$0.34 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $90.5M (+35.5% Y/Y) beats by $12.38M.
- Third Quarter 2021 Guidance:
- Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $45.0 million and $45.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 31% and 33%.
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $90.5 million and $91.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of between 17% and 18%.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(13.0) million and $(11.0) million.
- Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.20) and $(0.17), assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 71.3 million.
- Full Year 2021 Guidance:
- Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $174.0 million and $175.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 35%.
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $355.0 million and $357.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 17%.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(40.0) million and $(38.0) million.
- Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.68) and $(0.65), assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 71.3 million.
- Press Release