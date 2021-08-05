GoPro EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue
Aug. 05, 2021
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.08; GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $249.59M (+85.9% Y/Y) beats by $17.28M.
- GoPro Subscribers up 211% Y/Y to 1.16M, up 23% sequentially and 211% year-over-year.
- GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for Q2 2021 was 39.8% and 40.1%, respectively, up 950 and 850 basis points, respectively, year-over-year.
- Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2021 was positive $25 million, or 10% of revenue, as compared to negative $22 million in the same period a year ago.
