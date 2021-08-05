Universal Display EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue

  • Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.85 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $129.7M (+123.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.65M.
  • Revenue from material sales was $157.2 million in the first half of 2021 as compared to $98.5 million in the first half of 2020.
  • Revenue from royalty and license fees was $99.1 million in the first half of 2021 as compared to $65.5 million in the first half of 2020.
  • Cost of material sales was $46.3 million in the first half of 2021 as compared to $30.5 million in the first half of 2020.
  • Operating income was $113.5 million in the first half of 2021 as compared to $43.3 million in the first half of 2020.

  • 2021 Guidance: The Company continues to believe that its 2021 revenue will be approximately in the range of $530 million to $560 million (vs. consensus $558.85M)

