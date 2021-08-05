Sprouts Farmers Market EPS beats by $0.14, misses on revenue

  • Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.59 beats by $0.14; GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $1.52B (-7.3% Y/Y) misses by $80M.
  • Comparable store sales growth of -10.0% and two-year comparable store sales growth of -0.6
  • FY 2021 Guidance: Net sales is expected to be down low single digits; Adjusted EBIT of $305M to $325M; Capex of $110M to $125M; Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.90 to $2.02 vs. consensus of $1.97
  • Shares -5.4%.
  • Press Release
