Aurinia Pharma EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue

  • Aurinia Pharma (NASDAQ:AUPH): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.37 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $6.62M (+21966.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.66M.
  • Gross margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was ~95%.
  • “As we continue to expand patient access to LUPKYNIS across the United States, we anticipate that annual net revenue for LUPKYNIS will be in the range of $40 to $50 million for 2021, setting Aurinia up for a very strong 2022 as we recognize the benefit of patients continuing on therapy and hopefully achieving reductions in their proteinuria,” said Peter Greenleaf, President and CEO.
  • Shares +7.51%.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.