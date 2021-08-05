Aurinia Pharma EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue
Aug. 05, 2021 4:16 PM ETAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)AUPHBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor28 Comments
- Aurinia Pharma (NASDAQ:AUPH): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.37 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $6.62M (+21966.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.66M.
- Gross margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was ~95%.
- “As we continue to expand patient access to LUPKYNIS across the United States, we anticipate that annual net revenue for LUPKYNIS will be in the range of $40 to $50 million for 2021, setting Aurinia up for a very strong 2022 as we recognize the benefit of patients continuing on therapy and hopefully achieving reductions in their proteinuria,” said Peter Greenleaf, President and CEO.
- Shares +7.51%.
