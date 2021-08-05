Zynga tumbles 14% as it trims bookings guidance amid audience softness

Mobile Game Maker Zynga To Lay Off 18 Percent Of Staff
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is 14% lower in early postmarket action after second-quarter earnings where it cut full-year sales guidance and delayed the latest entry in one of its key franchises.
  • Bookings hit a record $712 million, up 37% from the same period last year.
  • And net income swung to a gain of $28 million.
  • The company recorded its best-ever Q2 operating cash flow: $161 million, up 11%.
  • Toward the end of the second quarter, Zynga says it started to see "softness in our bookings" spurred by audience declines greater than expected - particularly in cohorts who installed games in early 2021, and excluding hypercasual players.
  • And the adoption of Apple's privacy changes had an effect as well, resulting in higher CPIs and lower user acquisition efficiency.
  • Meanwhile Zynga is moving the launch of FarmVille 3 to the fourth quarter, from the third quarter.
  • In response to those "short-term market dynamics," the company now expects full-year bookings of $2.8B - down 3% from prior guidance and reflecting a 23% Y/Y increase. But it's maintaining profit guidance.
  • The company also announced an agreement to acquire China-based StarLark - developer of Golf Rival - and closed its acquisition of mobile ad/monetization platform Chartboost.
  • Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
