Zynga tumbles 14% as it trims bookings guidance amid audience softness
Aug. 05, 2021 4:17 PM ETZynga Inc. (ZNGA)ZNGABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is 14% lower in early postmarket action after second-quarter earnings where it cut full-year sales guidance and delayed the latest entry in one of its key franchises.
- Bookings hit a record $712 million, up 37% from the same period last year.
- And net income swung to a gain of $28 million.
- The company recorded its best-ever Q2 operating cash flow: $161 million, up 11%.
- Toward the end of the second quarter, Zynga says it started to see "softness in our bookings" spurred by audience declines greater than expected - particularly in cohorts who installed games in early 2021, and excluding hypercasual players.
- And the adoption of Apple's privacy changes had an effect as well, resulting in higher CPIs and lower user acquisition efficiency.
- Meanwhile Zynga is moving the launch of FarmVille 3 to the fourth quarter, from the third quarter.
- In response to those "short-term market dynamics," the company now expects full-year bookings of $2.8B - down 3% from prior guidance and reflecting a 23% Y/Y increase. But it's maintaining profit guidance.
- The company also announced an agreement to acquire China-based StarLark - developer of Golf Rival - and closed its acquisition of mobile ad/monetization platform Chartboost.
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.