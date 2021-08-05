Uniti Group reaffirms full-year revenue guidance as Q2 earnings, revenue miss
Aug. 05, 2021 5:01 PM ETUniti Group Inc. (UNIT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) reaffirms its guidance for full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA even as its Q2 revenue and adjusted FFO missed consensus estimates.
- Keeps revenue outlook for full-year 2021 of $1.083B-1.094B unchanged from prior guidance, implying a 2% midpoint growth rate compared with 2020.
- Still expects 2021 adjusted EBITDA at $846M-$858M.
- Q2 adjusted FFO per share of $0.41 missed the consensus estimate of $0.43 and declined from $0.44 in Q2 a year ago.
- Q2 total revenue of $268.2M also fell short on the analyst estimate of $270.54M and slightly rose from $266.82M in Q2 of last year.
- The quarter's results include consolidated bookings during the quarter of ~$1.0M in monthly recurring revenue, representing an increase of more than 80% from Q1 2021.
- Fiber infrastructure revenue of $72.12M fell from $79.14M in the year-ago quarter; offset with an increase in leasing revenue of $196.1M in Q2 vs. $185.32M in Q2 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $215.73M rose from $202.9M in Q2 2020; fiber infrastructure adjusted EBITDA increased to $29.44M from $28.49, while leasing adjusted EBITDA also rose to $192.14M from $182.81M.
