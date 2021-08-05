Uniti Group reaffirms full-year revenue guidance as Q2 earnings, revenue miss

Aug. 05, 2021 5:01 PM ETUniti Group Inc. (UNIT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor9 Comments

Abstract data background
shulz/E+ via Getty Images

  • Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) reaffirms its guidance for full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA even as its Q2 revenue and adjusted FFO missed consensus estimates.
  • Keeps revenue outlook for full-year 2021 of $1.083B-1.094B unchanged from prior guidance, implying a 2% midpoint growth rate compared with 2020.
  • Still expects 2021 adjusted EBITDA at $846M-$858M.
  • Q2 adjusted FFO per share of $0.41 missed the consensus estimate of $0.43 and declined from $0.44 in Q2 a year ago.
  • Q2 total revenue of $268.2M also fell short on the analyst estimate of $270.54M and slightly rose from $266.82M in Q2 of last year.
  • The quarter's results include consolidated bookings during the quarter of ~$1.0M in monthly recurring revenue, representing an increase of more than 80% from Q1 2021.
  • Fiber infrastructure revenue of $72.12M fell from $79.14M in the year-ago quarter; offset with an increase in leasing revenue of $196.1M in Q2 vs. $185.32M in Q2 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $215.73M rose from $202.9M in Q2 2020; fiber infrastructure adjusted EBITDA increased to $29.44M from $28.49, while leasing adjusted EBITDA also rose to $192.14M from $182.81M.
  • Earlier, Uniti Group FFO misses by $0.02, misses on revenue.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.