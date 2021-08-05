Cloudflare stock pulls back after wider loss forecasts
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock drops 6.7% after hours as the company forecasts wider-than-expected losses for the current quarter and the year.
- For the second quarter, Cloudflare topped estimates with sales of $152.4M, up 53% on the year, and an adjusted loss per share of $0.02, two cents higher than the consensus estimate.
- Dollar-based net retention was 124%, a new record and up 900 basis points on the year.
- Cloudflare (NET) added 140 large customers in the quarter, a record addition that brought the total number of large customers up to 1,088.
- Adjusted gross margin improved from 76.8% in last year's quarter to 78%.
- The third-quarter forecast includes revenue of $165-166M, above the $157.5M consensus, and a loss per share of $0.03-0.04, wider than the $0.02 loss expected by analysts.
- For the year, the company raises its revenue forecast from between $612M-616M to $629M-633M, above the $614.8M consensus. Loss per share is expected at $0.11-0.12, worse than the $0.10 loss that analysts predicted.
- Recent news: Last month, Cloudflare hit out at Amazon Web Services for its cost structure.