Synthetic Biologics EPS in-line

  • Synthetic Biologics (NYSE:SYN): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.02 in-line.
  • Current cash position of approximately $74.3M.
  • "During the second quarter, we remained focused on the advancement of our portfolio of gastrointestinal and microbiome-focused clinical programs," said Steven A. Shallcross, Chief Executive Officer of Synthetic Biologics. "We were pleased to complete patient dosing and observation in the Phase 1 SAD clinical trial of SYN-020 intestinal alkaline phosphatase with preliminary results demonstrating that SYN-020 maintained a favorable safety profile, was well tolerated at all dose levels, and no adverse events were attributed to SYN-020. Looking ahead, we intend to commence a second Phase 1 MAD clinical trial of SYN-020 in healthy adult volunteers during the third quarter of 2021 with topline results expected during the second quarter of 2022. Both the Phase 1 SAD and MAD studies are designed to support the advancement of SYN-020 in multiple potential therapeutic indications, including celiac disease, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease ("NAFLD"), radiation enteritis, and age-related metabolic and inflammatory diseases."
