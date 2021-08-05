Zillow share climb on results juiced by homebuying surge
Aug. 05, 2021 5:25 PM ETZillow Group, Inc. (Z), ZGZG, ZBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Zillow Group shares (Z, ZG) rose in after hours trading Thursday as the company posted second-quarter earnings where it largely topped expectations and guided for more amid a volatile housing market.
- The move comes after a year where the stock gained 62%, a rise that the CEO Rich Barton has said doesn't necessarily reflect reality.
- The surge in U.S. homebuying pushed second-quarter revenue up 70% overall, to $1.31 billion, topping consensus estimates for $1.27 billion.
- And the company is adding gross profit as a GAAP financial measure to better demonstrate growth of its ecosystem. Consolidated gross profit in the quarter jumped 92% to land at $538 million.
- GAAP net income was $10 million, while adjusted EBITDA hit $183 million, above the high end of company guidance.
- Zillow (Z, ZG) said visits increased about 12% year-over-year, to 2.8 billion. Average monthly unique users rose 5% to 229 million on average.
- Revenue by individual segments also grew from a year ago, with Zillow Offers up 70%, to $772 million; Other Homes rising 1,073%, to $5.1 million; Premier Agent up by 82%, to $348.75 million; Other IMT rising 44%, to $127.3 million, and Mortgages climbing 68%, to $56.75 million.
- Cash and investments hit $4.6 billion at the end of the quarter, and the company priced a first-ever securitization of $450 million to keep funding growth in Zillow Offers.
- The online home-information company also forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.93 billion to $2.05 billion, and above consensus estimates of $1.44 billion. It sees Premier Agent revenues at $352 million to $360 million; Homes revenue of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion; and Mortgages revenues between $55 million and $62 million.
- It also expects total EBITDA in the third quarter of $94 million to $126 million.
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.