Aug. 05, 2021

  • Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) names John Forrester, currently the company's global president, to succeed Brett White as CEO on Jan. 1, 2022.
  • White will retire as CEO, but will remain an employee and will continue as executive chairman, a role he's held since 2015.
  • Forrester joined Cushman & Wakefield's (CWK) predecessor DTZ in 1988 and served as its group chief executive before its merger with CWK in 2015.
  • As for earnings, the company's Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $219.9M increased 85% Y/Y; adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.5% improved by 335 basis points.
  • Total revenue of $2.25B rose 29% Y/Y, while total costs and expenses of $2.12B increased 18%.
  • Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
