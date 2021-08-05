Cushman & Wakefield taps its global president as next CEO
Aug. 05, 2021 4:47 PM ETCushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) names John Forrester, currently the company's global president, to succeed Brett White as CEO on Jan. 1, 2022.
- White will retire as CEO, but will remain an employee and will continue as executive chairman, a role he's held since 2015.
- Forrester joined Cushman & Wakefield's (CWK) predecessor DTZ in 1988 and served as its group chief executive before its merger with CWK in 2015.
- As for earnings, the company's Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $219.9M increased 85% Y/Y; adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.5% improved by 335 basis points.
- Total revenue of $2.25B rose 29% Y/Y, while total costs and expenses of $2.12B increased 18%.
- Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.