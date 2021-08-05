Levi Strauss acquires Beyond Yoga in dramatic break into athleisure

Aug. 05, 2021 4:52 PM ETLevi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) strikes a deal to acquire athletic apparel brand Beyond Yoga.
  • Beyond Yoga describes itself as a performance level activewear and athleisure brand with the "buttery softest" touch that celebrates and supports every shape and size.
  • Levi Strauss plans to financed the yoga transaction with cash and is expected to close on the deal in during Q4.
  • "This acquisition establishes LS&Co.’s presence in the fast-growing activewear segment with a brand with tremendous growth potential," says Levi Strauss (LEVI) CEO Chip Bergh,
  • The acquisition is seen strengthening LEVI's revenue trajectory, enhancing margins and being immediately accretive to earnings. The deal is also seen as falling in line with LEVI's capital allocation strategy to profitably scale a high-return, digital business.
