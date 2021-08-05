Expedia stock slides after earnings miss and COVID-19 uncertainty

  • Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares fell -6.61% post-market after the company posted adjusted earnings of -$1.13, misses by $0.53.
  • Revenue of $2.11B, beats by $130M, was up sequentially from Q1 2021 revenue of $1.25B, but still below the $2.78B mark that it reached in the quarter before the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Lodging accounted for 73% of Expedia's revenue and was up 10% from the comparable quarter in 2019.
  • “Unfortunately, the road to full travel recovery remains bumpy until more of the world is vaccinated," said CEO Peter Kern. Expedia just launched its Give the World a Shot program with UNICEF in the hopes of increasing vaccination numbers and returning to normal operations.
  • Read a Seeking Alpha contributor's bullish analysis of Expedia here.
