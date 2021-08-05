Avalara stock pops after Q2 beats, raised full-year sales outlook

Aug. 05, 2021 4:58 PM ETAvalara, Inc. (AVLR)AVLRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) shares climb over 7% after hours following second-quarter beats and upside revenue forecasts.
  • Revenue was up 45% year-over-year in the quarter to $169.1M. Adjusted earnings of $0.02 per share topped estimates by $0.12.
  • Subscription and returns revenue was up 40% to $152.4M.
  • The company provides a pair of upside sales forecasts, seeing $169-171M in sales for the third quarter compared to the $164.98M consensus. The full-year view has $672-676M in revenue compared to the $652.46M estimate.
  • Last quarter, Avalara (AVLR) forecast full-year revenue of $650-654M.
