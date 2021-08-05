Tanger Factory Outlet prices $400M senior notes offering
Aug. 05, 2021 4:58 PM ETTanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers' (NYSE:SKT) operating partnership, Tanger Properties agreed to sell $400M principal amount of 2.75% senior notes due 2031 in an underwritten public offering.
- The notes were priced at 98.552% of the principal amount to yield 2.917% to maturity.
- It will pay interest semi-annually at a annual rate of 2.75% and mature on Sep. 1, 2031.
- Net proceeds are expected to be ~$390.3M; to be used for redeeming all of its 3.875% senior notes due 2023, $100M in principal amount outstanding, and all of its 3.75% senior notes due 2024, $250M in principal amount outstanding and the remaining net proceeds, if any, for general corporate purposes.
- Sale of notes is expected to close on Aug.10.
- Shares trading 0.53% down premarket