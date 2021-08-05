Key data readouts for Nektar lead candidate on schedule for later this year, 2022
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) says it is on schedule for two key data readouts of bempegaldesleukin, its lead candidate under investigation for various types of cancer.
- By the end of the year, the company plans to release data from a phase 1/2 trial of bempegaldesleukin plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
- In 1H 2022, Nektar will present top-line phase 3 data on bempegaldesleukin plus Opdivo (nivolumab) in metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma and bladder cancer. Nektar is partnered in these three programs with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).
- Nektar also said that its partner on T regulatory cell IL-2 agent NKTR-358, Eli Lilly (LLY +0.7%), is conducting phase 2 studies in lupus and ulcerative colitis with plans to begin additional Phase 2 studies in two different immune-mediated diseases.
- Nektar's Q2 2021 earnings beat on both EPS and revenue.