  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) says it is on schedule for two key data readouts of bempegaldesleukin, its lead candidate under investigation for various types of cancer.
  • By the end of the year, the company plans to release data from a phase 1/2 trial of bempegaldesleukin plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
  • In 1H 2022, Nektar will present top-line phase 3 data on bempegaldesleukin plus Opdivo (nivolumab) in metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma and bladder cancer. Nektar is partnered in these three programs with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).
  • Nektar also said that its partner on T regulatory cell IL-2 agent NKTR-358, Eli Lilly (LLY +0.7%), is conducting phase 2 studies in lupus and ulcerative colitis with plans to begin additional Phase 2 studies in two different immune-mediated diseases.
  • Nektar's Q2 2021 earnings beat on both EPS and revenue.
