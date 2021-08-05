National Fuel Gas EPS beats by $0.11, misses on revenue; updates guidance
Aug. 05, 2021 5:04 PM ETNational Fuel Gas Company (NFG)NFGBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.11; GAAP EPS of $0.94 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $394.4M (+22.1% Y/Y) misses by $89.43M.
- Company is increasing its fiscal 2021 earnings guidance to a range of $4.05 to $4.15 per share vs. consensus of $3.96, an increase of $0.15 at the midpoint, excluding items impacting comparability.
- Company is initiating its fiscal 2022 earnings guidance with a range of $4.40 to $4.80 per share vs. consensus of $4.62, an increase of 12% from the midpoint of the Company's updated fiscal 2021 guidance.
