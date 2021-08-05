Portman Ridge Finance EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue
Aug. 05, 2021 5:05 PM ET Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $21.55M (+194.8% Y/Y) beats by $5.07M.
- Net asset value per share increased to $2.93 from $2.92 quarter-to-quarter, reflecting continued favorable market conditions including ongoing tightening of credit spreads offset partially by approximately $0.02 per share of one-time HCAP merger transaction costs.
- Net leverage was 1.0x as of June 30, 2021, down from 1.1x as of March 31, 2021, driven primarily by the HCAP merger transaction and timing of certain investments in the pipeline.
- Shares +2.26% AH.
