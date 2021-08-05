Portman Ridge Finance EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue

  • Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $21.55M (+194.8% Y/Y) beats by $5.07M.
  • Net asset value per share increased to $2.93 from $2.92 quarter-to-quarter, reflecting continued favorable market conditions including ongoing tightening of credit spreads offset partially by approximately $0.02 per share of one-time HCAP merger transaction costs.
  • Net leverage was 1.0x as of June 30, 2021, down from 1.1x as of March 31, 2021, driven primarily by the HCAP merger transaction and timing of certain investments in the pipeline.
  • Shares +2.26% AH.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.