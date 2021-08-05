Groupon surges 17% amid surprise revenue upside, hefty profit beat
Aug. 05, 2021 5:22 PM ETGroupon, Inc. (GRPN)GRPNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) has gained 16.8% after hours following its Q2 earnings, where it blew the top off profitability expectations with revenues that didn't decline as much as expected.
- Revenues dropped 33% (or 35% excluding foreign exchange) to $266M.
- But gross profit jumped 41% (38% ex-FX) to $193.9M, as cost of revenue fell 72% to $72 million.
- And with lower operating expenses as well, the company trimmed its operating loss to $2 million, from a year-ago loss of $72.1 million. Net loss similarly declined, to $3.1 million from a year-ago loss of $73.1 million.
- "We delivered solid financial results in the second quarter, including the highest level of quarterly global local billings since the pandemic began," says interim CEO Aaron Cooper. He also highlighted that Groupon increased the amount of Deal inventory that's repeatable to more than 70%.
- Merchant adoption of self-service is progressing as well: Nearly 50% of Deals launches in North America were done via self-service in Q2.
- Revenue breakout: Service, $206.2 million (up 83%); Product, $59.8 million (down 78.9%).
- For the full year, it's updating adjusted EBITDA guidance to $115M-125M, and maintaining expectations for $950M-990M in revenue (just short of consensus for $1 billion).
- Conference call to come tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.